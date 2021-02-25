Thomastown GP says cancelled vaccinations expected to go ahead on Monday

A local GP has confirmed to KCLR they could vaccinate their over 85s on Thursday because their vaccine delivery never arrived.

Patients expecting to get the jab in Thomastown have instead been getting phones calls asking them not to come in to the clinic.

Dr. Akim Shulunka has confirmed to KCLR that his surgery is working with the HSE to resolve the issues that lead to the cancellation.

The vaccine delivery is now expected at the surgery tomorrow and it is hoped that vaccinations will be carried out on Monday instead.