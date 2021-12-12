Those aged 50 and over can now get their booster jab in Carlow this afternoon

The vaccine centre in Carlow is now accepting walk-ins for those aged 50 and over, healthcare workers and those seeking their first or second dose.

They had only been accepting those those aged 60 and over up to a short while ago.

The HSE announced the change in the past hour. Its after no delays were reported at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel since it opened this morning.

It’ll be open till 5pm this evening but will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 pm.

Elsewhere, there are delays of almost 2 hours at the WIT Arena in Waterford while the clinic in Kilkenny is closed today.