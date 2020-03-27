KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Those trying to access emergency social welfare payments being urged to be patient
The Department of Social protection says it is processing claims as fast as possible
If you are trying to access the emergency social welfare payments you are being urged to be patient.
The Department of Social protection says it is processing claims as fast as possible but has seen unprecedented demand for income supports in the last two weeks.
It says while most of the claims received since 19th of March will be processed for payment next Tuesday but there are some, for various reasons that will not where errors in applications have been identified or eligibility criteria has not been met.