Those who smoke 20 cigarettes a day could save €5,000 a year if they quit

Smokers are being urged to kick the habit for good today.

Ash Wednesday is National No Smoking Day, with health experts saying the benefits of quitting begin just 20 minutes after stubbing out the last cigarette.

HSE research shows 79% of smokers want to give up, and 83% regret starting.

The Irish Heart Foundation’s Medical Director, Dr Angie Browne, says there are financial benefits to stopping smoking too.

It’s estimated that those who smoke 20-a-day can save €5,000 a year by quitting.

