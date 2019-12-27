Thousand worth of drugs seized in Carlow and Kilkenny

Thousands worth of drugs have been seized in Carlow and Kilkenny this week.

A house in Kilkenny City was searched on Christmas Eve by the Divisional Drugs Unit where €5,800 worth of cannabis was seized – one person was arrested and charged with the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Meanwhile, there was a drug seizure yesterday evening in Carlow which resulted in several thousand euros worth of cocaine being seized by Gardaí along with a significant amount of cash.

Two people were arrested and are being detained in Carlow Garda Station.