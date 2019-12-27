KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Thousand worth of drugs seized in Carlow and Kilkenny
The Divisional Drugs Unit was out in force on Christmas week
Thousands worth of drugs have been seized in Carlow and Kilkenny this week.
A house in Kilkenny City was searched on Christmas Eve by the Divisional Drugs Unit where €5,800 worth of cannabis was seized – one person was arrested and charged with the sale and supply of controlled drugs.
Meanwhile, there was a drug seizure yesterday evening in Carlow which resulted in several thousand euros worth of cocaine being seized by Gardaí along with a significant amount of cash.
Two people were arrested and are being detained in Carlow Garda Station.