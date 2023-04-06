Thousands due to turn out for Streets of Kilkenny later today

A thousand runners will be racing around Kilkenny city this evening.

Registration closed yesterday (Thursday) so for the first time ever the annual Street of Kilkenny road race will have a full complement with no late sign-ups at the starting line on the Parade.

It a Fast 5km race through the medieval heart of the city with an exciting field of athletes up to international standard competing for the title.

Race Director John Maye says there will be some traffic restriction for drivers to be aware of but they’ll be short-lived. (Details below).

He adds there’s a high quality field of top athletes which adds to the excitement.

And it’s a big social event too for the 3,000 visitors it brings to the city – most of whom enjoy the legendary after-party.