Thousands of euro worth of tools and equipment have been stolen in Carlow and Kilkenny this week
Gardaí are appealing to anyone offered items for sale to report it
Thousands of euro worth of tools and garden equipment have been stolen in a number of burglaries across Kilkenny and Carlow in the past week.
A break in at a shed in Ballygub Inistioge saw around €3,000 of farming equipment and tools taken between Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
Among the items stolen was a quad sprayer, an orange Garden Master Chainsaw, an angle grinder and a sheep shearing machine.
A yellow cub cadet ride on lawnmower was taken from the garage at a home in Kilfera court in Kilkenny on Tuesday morning.
Gardaí say a van or trailer would have been needed to transport it and are appealing to anyone who might have seen suspicious activity in the area to contact them.
In Tullow a range of DeWalt and Makita tools were stolen from a van in Killerig on Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect was disturbed and fled in a silver Saab.
People are being urged to contact their Gardaí with information on any of these incidents or if you are offered any of the stolen goods for sale.