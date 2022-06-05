Thousands of euro worth of tools and equipment have been stolen in Carlow and Kilkenny this week

Thousands of euro worth of tools and garden equipment have been stolen in a number of burglaries across Kilkenny and Carlow in the past week.

A break in at a shed in Ballygub Inistioge saw around €3,000 of farming equipment and tools taken between Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Among the items stolen was a quad sprayer, an orange Garden Master Chainsaw, an angle grinder and a sheep shearing machine.

A yellow cub cadet ride on lawnmower was taken from the garage at a home in Kilfera court in Kilkenny on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí say a van or trailer would have been needed to transport it and are appealing to anyone who might have seen suspicious activity in the area to contact them.

In Tullow a range of DeWalt and Makita tools were stolen from a van in Killerig on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was disturbed and fled in a silver Saab.

People are being urged to contact their Gardaí with information on any of these incidents or if you are offered any of the stolen goods for sale.