Thousands of new voters from Carlow and Kilkenny added to supplementary register for referendum

More than 4,000 new voters between Carlow and Kilkenny have been added to the supplementary list to vote this Friday.

The figures come from the National Youth Council of Ireland, who say that nationally up to a quarter of a million extra voters have registered in the last couple of months.

In Kilkenny, just over 2,800 people have been added to the supplementary register – up 86% on the number who got on the list for the Marriage Equality Referendum.

In Carlow, around 1,460 people have been added – up 80% on the referendum three years ago.

James Doorley of the National Youth Council has told KCLR News they were a bit surprised by the increase in those registering.