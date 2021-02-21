KCLR News
Thousands of people with a higher risk of illness could be moved up vaccination list
Thousands of people between the ages of 18 and 64 could be moved up the country’s vaccination priority list, under a new plan being worked on by government.
A memo will be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday by the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, after he received new advice on the issue from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.
It’s understood certain diseases, where there’s clinical advice and evidence of higher risk of severe illness may be moved up.