Thousands of runners to take part in local races as Streets of Carlow and JJ Reddy Run take place

Two events today are expected to attract thousands of race-lovers between them.

First up is the annual Streets of Carlow run which begins this morning and will cover distances of up to 10 kilometres.

The event raises money for St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen which provides hot meals for the community.

The run will begin from St Laurence O’Toole’s Athletics Club at 10am this morning.

Then the JJ Reddy Danesfort Run takes place in Kilkenny from noon.

This is the 9th year of the event which was set up to pay tribute to JJ, who was a lifelong member of Danesfort GAA.

All funds raised by the 10k will go back into the club.