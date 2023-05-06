Thousands walk across Carlow and Kilkenny for Darkness Into Light

Tens of thousands of people have taken part in the annual Darkness Into Light walks nationwide this morning.

An estimated crowd of around 2,000 walkers took part in the Kilkenny City event, which departed James Stephens barracks, while another walk in the county began at Inistioge’s Cois Abhann Community Centre.

Large crowds were also reported to have walked in Carlow’s gathering, which began at the parish church in Askea.

The walks got underway simultaneously at 4.15 am this morning.

A total of 200 official walks took place in 15 countries across 5 continents to raise awareness on suicide prevention, self harm and depression.

Speaking at the Kilkenny walk, Aurelia Glynn of Pieta House said that the numbers participating were way up on last year “This is a huge turnout. I know we had an event last year shortly after Covid, but I have to say, it has doubled since last year, so it’s an amazing sight. It’s amazing how many people are willing to get up at 4 O’Clock in the morning, I mean who ever thought that idea would work? It’s phenomenal; the symbolism just resonates with people.”