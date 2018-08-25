Three arrested as cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis worth €20,000 found in Kilkenny

Three people have been arrested after a total of €20,000 worth of drugs were found in two separate searches.

The Kilkenny/Carlow Divisional Drugs unit searched a house in Kilkenny City yesterday and found cocaine and cannabis worth about €10,000.

A stun-gun was also found and one person was arrested and taken to Kilkenny Garda Station.

In a second incident, Thomastown Detective Unit stopped and searched a car and recovered €10,000 worth of ecstasy tablets.

Two people were then arrested and taken to Thomastown Garda Station.

Gardaí say both batches were destined for sale locally.