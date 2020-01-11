Three arrested for driving under the influence in Carlow

Three people have been arrested in the last number of days at checkpoints in Carlow.

The Roads Policing Unit were stopping cars on the Tullow Road on Wednesday night.

Two drivers tested positive for being over the limit following roadside breath tests, but one was later released after a further test in the station.

However, the second person will now receive a fine of 200 euro and a three month disqualification.

Another person was arrested on Thursday night on the Wexford Road in the town after testing positive for cannabis.