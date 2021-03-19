Three Carlow groups to benefit from latest Tesco funding

Three local groups are set for monies from Tesco Ireland.

The retailer’s announced that it will dedicate the latest round of donations from its Community Fund to causes which support the vulnerable and those most impacted by Covid-19 throughout Carlow.

The latest round of funding will see stores donate €1,500 between local good causes, including Carlow CFR, IUNVA Post 29 and Sonas Nursing Home.

Launching the latest round of donations, Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland said, “We are pleased to be able to support the groups and organisations across Carlow that have continued to help the vulnerable members of their communities during this time. As we reach a year since the start of the pandemic, restrictions continue to have an impact on individuals, families and communities around the country. We hope that this latest round of Community Fund donations will help charities and causes at both local and national level continue to carry out the vital work they do for the people in their communities.”

Every eight weeks, each Tesco store donates up to €1,000 which is shared between three local causes in its community.

Anyone can nominate a community group or good cause via the Tesco website – click here