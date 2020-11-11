Three Carlow Kilkenny TDs back Leo Varadkar in confidence motion with one against

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last night survived a confidence motion in the Dáil.

TDs voted confidence in the Tánaiste and the government by 92 votes to 65.

Carlow Kilkenny deputies John McGuinness (FF), Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (FF) & Malcolm Noonan (Greens) voted for him, Kathleen Funchion (SF) was against with John Paul Phelan’s decision not noted, likely he’s still away from proceedings on health grounds.

Nine Independents voted alongside the government to defeat the campaign from Sinn Féin to get Leo Varadkar to resign.

The party was accused during the debate of trying to turn the Dáil into the Jerry Springer Show.

While leader Mary Lou McDonald said the old boys club is alive and well.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was also strongly critical of some of the claims made about him in the last week.

Here’s how the vote went:

