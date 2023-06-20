KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Three crashes on the M9 this morning in South Kilkenny

No injuries have been reported

Photo of Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne20/06/2023
Image: Google Maps

A fourth road collision has been reported on the M9 North at Danesfort involving a single vehicle.

Injuries have been reported, with the extent not yet known.

The two two-car collisions have been cleared at the Mullinavat junction.

However, gardaí still remains at the scene of a five-car collision at the Granagh junction.

The road remains open and drivers are being asked to approach with caution.

