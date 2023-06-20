KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Three crashes on the M9 this morning in South Kilkenny
No injuries have been reported
A fourth road collision has been reported on the M9 North at Danesfort involving a single vehicle.
Injuries have been reported, with the extent not yet known.
The two two-car collisions have been cleared at the Mullinavat junction.
However, gardaí still remains at the scene of a five-car collision at the Granagh junction.
The road remains open and drivers are being asked to approach with caution.