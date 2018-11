Three people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Kilkenny City this afternoon.

A motorbike and a car crashed on the Johnswell Road in the vicinity of Lidl at around 12 o’clock.

Emergency services had closed the road for a time but it’s understood to be reopening now.

Two people who were on the motorbike and an occupant of the car have been taken to St Luke’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.