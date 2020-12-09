Three Kilkenny girls raise €1,000 with charity cycle

Three young Kilkenny girls have raised €1,000 for charity.

Kate Skehan has teamed up with sisters Lucy and Keeva Bergin to gather the impressive sum for St Vincent De Paul.

The girls amassed the donation with a grueling 10km cycle in Rathullard.

Eight-year-old Kate has been telling KCLR what inspired the idea, saying “We wanted to do a bake sale but we couldn’t because of Covid then a week or two later we decided to do a cycle and we were planning on to do 5km but we actually did 10, to SuperValu and back”.

The girls add “We just told our family and our friends and the estate that we were doing it and then they all gave us some money and that’s how we got a thousand and we got a bucket to put all the money into that so we wouldn’t lose the money”.

It comes as St Vincent de Paul is encouraging those who can do organise their own fundraiser – if you’ve an idea for one you can sign up here