Three Local Businesses Nominated for Retail Awards

“We have a responsibility to make the street as lovely as possible” so says one of the local nominees in the Irish Independent Retail Awards.

Three Kilkenny businesses are among nominees for the national awards.

Silverspring Fruit & Veg are in the running for Fresh Produce Provider, The Wine Centre is listed among the Off Licence Of the Year contenders, while Butterslip is hopeful of taking the Giftshop title.

No Carlow outlets are included for the August 14th event; which aims to reward the value of independent retailers & their contributions to their local communities.

Ann Barbar of Butterslip says while business is now on all fronts, it’s important to contribute to the surroundings.