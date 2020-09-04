Three local groups among 209 nationwide to benefit under €11 million fund pot

Just three local groups are among 209 nationwide to benefit under the third tranche of the Covid-19 Stability Funding.

Ministers Humphreys, Donnelly and O’Brien announced €11 million support for community and voluntary groups, charities and social enterprises.

The lion’s share of the local allocation goes to Tullow Day Care Centre with just over €51,000, Teach Bhride in Carlow gets close to €40,000 while Community Radio Kilkenny City yields almost €27,000.