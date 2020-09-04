KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Three local groups among 209 nationwide to benefit under €11 million fund pot

It's for community & voluntary groups, charities & social enterprises

04/09/2020

Just three local groups are among 209 nationwide to benefit under the third tranche of the Covid-19 Stability Funding.

Ministers Humphreys, Donnelly and O’Brien announced 11 million support for community and voluntary groups, charities and social enterprises.

The lion’s share of the local allocation goes to Tullow Day Care Centre with just over €51,000, Teach Bhride in Carlow gets close to €40,000 while Community Radio Kilkenny City yields almost €27,000.

