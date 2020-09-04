KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Three local groups among 209 nationwide to benefit under €11 million fund pot
It's for community & voluntary groups, charities & social enterprises
Just three local groups are among 209 nationwide to benefit under the third tranche of the Covid-19 Stability Funding.
Ministers Humphreys, Donnelly and O’Brien announced €11 million support for community and voluntary groups, charities and social enterprises.
The lion’s share of the local allocation goes to Tullow Day Care Centre with just over €51,000, Teach Bhride in Carlow gets close to €40,000 while Community Radio Kilkenny City yields almost €27,000.