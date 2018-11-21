Three local venues are in the running for an Irish Pub Award this evening
Three local venues are in the running for an Irish Pub Award later this evening.

The Terrace at the Dinn Ri in Carlow and Paris Texas in Kilkenny face off in the Best Outdoor Space category while Matt the Millers is in the running for Best Music.

Brian Foley’s communications & public affairs manager for the VFI which is one of the organising bodies – he’s been telling KCLR News the trio from this area are in with a chance.

