Three locals to be presented with awards by Irish Water Safety today

Three locals will be presented with ‘Just in Time Rescue Awards’ today by Irish Water Safety.

Dublin Castle hosts the ceremony from 2.30 and among the recipients will be Carlow’s Beibhinn Keane who saved her aunt from the River Barrow and Carlow Garda Aidan Kelly who rescued a woman in distress at Lanigans Lock last Summer.

Michael Gaule from Kilkenny saved three people in the Costa Del Sol in 2016 while holidaying there.

He says his own lifeguarding experiences helped him to help others and he believes everybody should have those skills.