Three men due in court in Australia today charged over the death of a young Carlow man

Three men are due in court in Australia today charged over the death of a young Carlow man at the weekend.

19 year old Cian English fell from an apartment balcony in the country’s Gold Coast on Saturday.

His body was discovered by a passerby at around 3.15am.

Police believe the young Carlow native who moved with his family from the town a few years ago, fell from the fourth floor while trying to escape three men who were attempting to rob him at knifepoint.

Three suspects, aged 18,20 and 22, were later tracked down, arrested and charged with one count of murder and armed robbery.

Crime reporter with Nine News Queensland, Jordan Fabris says it’s a tragic case:

“19 year Cian English was at an apartment with mates in Surfers Paradise in Queensland Australia, and there was another group inside the apartment complex and that’s when police say he was robbed ay knife point for his clothes and his shoes and as he attempted to get away from this trio he’d gone into the balcony and ultimately resulted in him falling four storeys”.