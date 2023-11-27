Three more cost-of-living supports available today for some in Carlow and Kilkenny

Three more cost of living supports announced in the Budget are being paid today.

People who live alone, carers, and those in receipt of the qualified child payment can expect to receive extra supports.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys says; “We have €400 lump sum payment to carers, we have a €200 lump sum payment to those that are living alone and we have a €100 lump sum for those in receipt of the qualified child payment”.

Meanwhile, the register for long-term carers to apply for a pension is being opened today.

The Government last week announced anyone who has been caring for a loved one for over 20 years will be entitled to a State pension from January 1st.

In the meantime, carers are being invited to register with the Department of Social Protection from today to see if they qualify.