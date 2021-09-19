Three people hospitalised following three car collision in Carlow

Three people were injured and transported to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny after a three car collision yesterday evening.

The incident occurred on the Dublin Road in Carlow near Fitzpatrick’s Garage at around 4.25pm.

Emergency services including Gardai and ambulances attended the scene.

The drivers of the three cars involved were taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny for non life threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident and Gardai are asking anyone with dash cam footage or information to contact Carlow Garda Station.