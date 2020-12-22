Three people under medical assessment after single car crash in County Kilkenny

Three people have been extracted from a car following a crash in county Kilkenny.

It happened on the Piltown to Callan Road close to Windgap, a short time ago.

Fire personnel and gardaí are attending the scene.

They say the three people involved in the single-vehicle crash are being medically assessed but it’s thought at least one will be taken to St Luke’s Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Traffic’s flowing fine in the area, though a stop/go system’s in place temporarily.