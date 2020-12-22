KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Three people under medical assessment after single car crash in County Kilkenny
It happened this morning close to Windap
Three people have been extracted from a car following a crash in county Kilkenny.
It happened on the Piltown to Callan Road close to Windgap, a short time ago.
Fire personnel and gardaí are attending the scene.
They say the three people involved in the single-vehicle crash are being medically assessed but it’s thought at least one will be taken to St Luke’s Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Traffic’s flowing fine in the area, though a stop/go system’s in place temporarily.