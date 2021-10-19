Three walkers helped out of the Galtees over the weekend by South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association

South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association members found themselves on duty in the Galtees twice over the weekend.

On Friday night two walkers got lost in the mountain range and as fog descended they got disorientated and called for help.

The SEMRA crew narrowed down the location, found the duo and helped them off the hill with Gardaí.

Then on Sunday, they found themselves back in the area again after a walker suffered a lower leg injury.

The casualty was treated on-site before being carried over rough ground for almost a kilometre to a vehicle which then brought the person to a point where they were transferred to National Ambulance Service staff.