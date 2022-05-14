Three young people being treated in St Luke’s Hospital following two car collision in Co Carlow

A stretch of the R448 near the Arboretum in Co Carlow has reopened following a serious crash that occurred on Friday evening.

Gardaí attended the two car collision which happened at approximately 7pm at Leighlinbridge, where the road was closed for a period, but has since reopened.

Emergency services also attended the scene, and three juveniles (ages unknown) were taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, where they’re being treated for their injuries.