Three young people being treated in St Luke’s Hospital following two car collision in Co Carlow

The crash occurred on Friday evening at 7pm on the R448

14/05/2022
Image Carlow County Fire & Rescue Services

A stretch of the R448 near the Arboretum in Co Carlow has reopened following a serious crash that occurred on Friday evening.

Gardaí attended the two car collision which happened at approximately 7pm at Leighlinbridge, where the road was closed for a period, but has since reopened.

Emergency services also attended the scene, and three juveniles (ages unknown) were taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, where they’re being treated for their injuries.

