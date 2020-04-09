Three young people remain in a serious condition in hospital following a crash near Tullow

It has now emerged that three people are in serious conditions in hospital after a car crash in Tullow.

The three young people in their 20s were seriously injured when the car they were in hit a house on the Rathoe Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning (8th April).

A fourth person who was in the car was not seriously hurt when the car drove through the cross at the Forge and ploughed into a house at 2am.

An elderly woman who was asleep in her bed when it hit the wall of her home was also was uninjured.

Carlow Gardai are appealling for anyone who was in the area between 1:30am and 2:15am – especially anyone with dashcam footage – to contact them.