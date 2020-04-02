Thrive Cafe in Tullow raises over €5500 to feed frontline healthcare staff

A Tullow cafe has raised over €5500 to feed local frontline healthcare staff.

Thrive Cafe first began cooking meals for staff in local hospitals two weeks ago, after the business was forced to close due to Covd-19 restrictions.

They now have a Go Fund Me page set up to fund the service, and have raised over €5500 and are feeding staff in the Mater, Tallaght and St Luke’s Hospital

The cafe’s Helen Dimitriou says it is vital to fuel healthcare workers during their long shifts.