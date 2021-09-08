Thunderstorm warning in effect in Carlow & Kilkenny

Thunderstorms could hit Carlow and Kilkenny over the next 24 hours.

Met Eireann has issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms across the whole country between now and 12pm tomorrow (Thursday).

The national forecaster says scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms can be expected any time on Wednesday afternoon and night, into Thursday morning.

Localised flooding can also be expected where the rain is the heaviest.