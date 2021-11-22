KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Tickets for Garth Brooks’ Dublin dates go on sale later this week
The gigs take place on 9th and 10th of September next
Hopes are still high that Garth Brooks might stray beyond Dublin when he comes to Ireland next year.
Two gigs at Croke Park have been confirmed for the 9th and 10th of September with tickets set to go on sale this Thursday at 8am via Ticketmaster.
However he has permission for five and there’s plenty of speculation that other venues like Cork, Limerick and possibly even Kilkenny might be considered.