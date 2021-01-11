Tighter restrictions on the sale of alcohol come into effect from today

The purchase of alcohol on supermarket vouchers is banned from today, as well as a number of multi-buy schemes.

The measure is part of regulations under the Public Health Act, which looks to restrict price promotions involving drink.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has welcomed the new regulations, which will also see a ban on loyalty card points being awarded on alcohol purchases

He claims one of the primary objectives of the Act is to raise the age when children and young people first begin to consume alcohol.

He says these regulations will ensure the sale of alcohol products at pocket money prices cannot continue, and believes they could reduce health problems caused by alcohol consumption in this country.