Time for Greens to give up on National Unity Government plans says Malcolm Noonan

Malcolm Noonan says it’s time for the Greens to give up on plans for a National Unity Government.

The Carlow Kilkenny TD admitted on KCLR’s Farm Show last night that his party has been split on the prospect of going into coalition with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

But Deputy Noonan says the all-party government idea is obviously not working so it time to change tack:

He said “There’s no secret in it that our parliamentary party has been split on the issue, certainly I would have supported the unity government idea when it was put forward, but I think its run its course”.

He added “I think we’ve received our answer effectively from the other parties with their silence and mind you now is that I would like to see the Greens in Government”.