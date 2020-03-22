Tinryland GFC in Carlow transformed into Covid-19 testing centre

Tinryland GFC’s club grounds have been transformed in a Covid-19 testing centre for Carlow.

Earlier this week, Kilkenny’s UPMC Nowlan Park began operation as a Covid-19 testing centre, now Tinryland become the latest GAA facility to open their doors to the health services.

Our volunteer club members who installed lights for the Covid-19 test centre this morning. pic.twitter.com/RyO3ssRhLo — Tinryland GFC (@Tinryland_GFC) March 21, 2020

The club had announced on Saturday that they were “happy to be able to serve the community in these challenging times” having been chosen as a location for testing.

Preparations were underway in earnest ahead of the weekend with one club representative praising the volunteer effort in setting up the facility and the support of local businesses.

It is expected there will be in the region of 50 test centres operational around the country in the coming week as efforts to clear the back log of tests – estimated at some 40,000 – are ramped up.