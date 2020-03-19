Nowlan Park set to be used as a Covid-19 test centre in Kilkenny

UPMC Nowlan Park, the home of hurling in Kilkenny, looks set to be used as a Covid-19 test centre in Kilkenny.

The move comes in the wake of GAA headquarters – Croke Park – being used to the same purpose earlier this week.

All GAA activities are currently suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with questions already hanging over club championships in April.

This latest centre forms part of the public health authority’s efforts to clear the backlog of testing in the region and help speed up testing for the virus.

Yesterday’s figures showed the total number of cases in Kilkenny and Carlow stands at “less than or equal to five”, but there is at least one confirmed case in each county.

KCLR understands the testing will be carried out in the car park areas of Nowlan Park in the city. Those with appointments will be directed to the facility, met by nursing staff with swaps taken through your car window.

The facility will be a welcome resource to local GPs and paramedics and is expected to be live in the coming days.

Story developing.