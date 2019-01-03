Tinryland park reopens after 400% hike in insurance costs forced its closure last month

After a massive hike in insurance costs forced its closure last year Tinryland park is now open again.

A pending claim saw their premium quadruple and the committee who look after the community facility were left struggling to meet the cost.

However they now have secured cover – although its still a bit higher than they would like it to be

Local Councillor Jim Deane says they’ll have to fundraise into the future to cover the increase.

Meanwhile, the CEO of ISME says the recent closure of that park is another example of a broken personal injuries system.

ISME’s Neil McDonnell says it demonstrates how the current system needs a radical overhaul.