Gardaí are on the hunt for tobacco thieves who robbed a County Carlow supermarket.

It happened between 3 and 3:30am Tuesday morning (19th November) in the Hacketstown area.

The front door was smashed to gain entry into the premises – Sgt John Duffy has this plea;”If you are in the area and you had seen anything that looked out of place for the time, if you have dashcam footage on a car leaving the area at that kind of time, even if it’s just to count them away from our enquiries, to make sure they are not involved, but if we had any kind of footage in that area at the time it would be great”.

He adds; “Similarly, I suppose, if you have been offered any kind of tobacco product at a price that seems a little bit too good to be true, whether you’re a commercial premises or individual members of the public, we would ask that you would report that to Gardaí in Carlow”.