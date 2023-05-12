KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Today marks the 175th anniversary of Kilkenny city’s train station

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace12/05/2023
Macdonagh junction age friendly spaces (Edwina Grace/KCLR)
Today is the 175th birthday of Kilkenny city’s train station.

Following calls from local rail enthusiast Donie Butler, the date will be marked by Iarnróid Éireann and the county council with a special event at MacDonagh next Thursday.

St John’s Senior School pupil Evan recreated the building for a recent history project and he’s been telling KCLR News we could learn from our past when the rail network served more destinations:

