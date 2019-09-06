Today marks the logest stage of Rás na mBan

Stage three of Rás na mBan 2019 gets underway this morning.

Today sees more than one hundred competitiors take on the longest stage of the week with a summit finish on The Cut in the Slieve Bloom Mountains in Laois.

Yesterday, Great Britain’s Josie Knight once again crossed the finish line first – this time after completing an 89-kilometre cycle that started in Kilkenny City and finished in Piltown.

The six stage cycle will finish this Sunday at around 2pm.