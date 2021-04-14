Tonight’s Lotto draw’s heading for €12,500,000

€12,500,000 could be won in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The jackpot on offer is the largest in nearly four years.

Tonight’s Lotto draw is the 30th of 2021, and so far this year only one person has scooped the top prize.

Sarah Orr from the National Lottery says you’d have to go back to January to find the last winner, noting “When an online player from Limerick scooped the €8,530,000 jackpot on Wednesday, the 22nd of January”.

In the 11 or so weeks since then no one else has claimed the jackpot.

It means the top prize has rolled over to an estimated €12,500,000.

Over the past six years, number 27 has been the most frequently drawn number, while 36 is the least picked.

The Dan Morrissey syndicate in Co. Carlow still holds the title of Ireland’s biggest ever Lotto win which stands at €18,900,000 in 2008.