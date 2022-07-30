Tools and cash taken in thefts from vehicles in Inistioge, Co Kilkenny as well as Graiguecullen and Little Barrack Street in Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a number of thefts from vehicles which have taken place in recent days.

The first on Tuesday night saw cash go missing from a van parked on Mill Road in Inistioge between 9pm and 11:30pm.

Between 3 o’clock on Wednesday and lunchtime Thursday cash was also taken from a car which was outside a house on Little Barrack Street in Carlow.

Then shortly after 3pm on Thursday tools disappeared from a white Peugeot Partner van on the Killeshin Road in Graiguecullen.

Items in the latter incident include a Nilita saw drill, a Ferex jigsaw, a Dewalt drill with two batteries, a Dewalt tool box and tools and a SDS drill.

Anybody with information or who noticed suspicious activity in any of the areas mentioned is asked to contact a local garda station.