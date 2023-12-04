Tools taken from van parked in Carlow town

The hunt’s on for tools taken from a van in Carlow town.

It was burgled at around 5pm on the afternoon of the 24th November at Cox’s Lane.

Garda Lisa Mullins has been telling KCLR News; “The injured party had parked up their vehicle, power tools were just taken from the side door of the van, the van was still open, five to six youths were seen in dark clothing in the area and ran from the area”.

She adds “We’re just appealing to anyone who may have seen this incident or if anybody’s offered tools for sale at a knock-down price to contact the Gardaí in Carlow”.