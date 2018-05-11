Top award for Kilkenny businesswoman heading up Glanbia
Siobhán Talbot is the Irish Times Business person of the year

9/5/2018 Pictured (l-r) Pictured was Ciaran Hancock, Irish Times Business Editor, Shaun Murphy, Managing Partner KPMG and An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar presenting the The Irish Times Business Person of the Year to Siobhán Talbot, Glanbia. Picture Conor McCabe.

Glanbia’s Siobhán Talbot has been named the very first Irish Times Business Person of the Year.

The purpose of the awards, is to recognise the excellence and outstanding achievements in Irish business.

The local business woman received her award from An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a ceremony in the Mansion House in Dublin.

She was judged the overall winner for her efforts in overseeing a deal to spin off Glanbia’s Irish dairy and agribusiness operation, Glanbia Ireland.

