Top Carlow artists use new mural to hide Nazi symbolism

A renowned group of Carlow artists have used their new mural to cover up a ‘Nazi symbol’ drawn in the town.

Maurice O’Reilly, of the Made in Carlow organisation, says the graffiti was discovered on an overpass nearby the local Coach Park.

A number of new murals will be popping up in the town for Carlow Fringe Festival, which kicks off in the next fortnight.

However, Maurice says they’ve had to start painting already, in order to hide the racist sign.

“We’ve already done one little piece, we covered up a nasty piece of hate speech with a more positive image” he explained on KCLR Live. “This was out when you walk up from the bus station, there was a Nazi symbol drawn on the overpass there heading over towards Woodies.”

The project, by local artist Ben Jelliman, is entitled ‘Turning Hate Into Love’. Maurice says they wanted to give the piece an uplifting meaning, explaining that; “Ben transformed it into a symbol of love with a Rubix cube and a big love heart, so it sends a good message.”