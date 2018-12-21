Traffic at a standstill in Kilkenny City as Christmas shoppers flock in

A brisk trade is expected from today as we start the final run in to Christmas.

However more bodies on the streets means more cars looking for parking.

Sgt Paul O Donohue of Kilkenny Garda Station’s been telling KCLR News that there’s a lot of traffic congestion in the city centre. In particular along Bateman Quay with so many trying to make their way into or around the Market Yard carpark.

That facility’s full to capacity and is working on a one-in, one-out process creating a backlog at entry points which in turn is creating serious delays for those using the route to get from one side of the city to the other.

Gardaí say there are spaces in other carparks and they’d advise people to go there instead.