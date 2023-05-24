Traffic disruptions expected as work to begin on Ossory bridge

If Kilkenny’s Ossory Bridge is part of your daily travels, you may need to rethink your route.

Roadworks begin next Monday on the N10 Ring Road between the Bennettsbridge and Dublin road roundabouts, running until early October.

The structural improvements are geared at pedestrians and cyclists.

It will see traffic management on the already busy stretch between 8am and 6pm weekdays for the duration and delays are likely.

Preparatory works roll out there from 8pm to 5am tonight (Wed) and tomorrow night (Thurs).