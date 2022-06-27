Traffic plan in place as Kilkenny’s Mount Juliet estate prepares to welcome top golfers and fans for Irish Open

Up to 7,000 cars a day are expected at Mount Juliet with golf fans set to descend on the Co Kilkenny estate later this week.

The Horizon Irish Open pro-am takes place on Wednesday wtih the tournament proper to follow on Thursday.

Sgt John Duffy is based at the Thomastown station where the traffic plans have been drawn up.

He says those attending will be able to avail of the park-and-ride system located between Stoneyford and Knocktopher:

“The parking is included as part of theiradmission ticket and there’s free transport then from the park and ride to Mount Juliet and back. And will be very frequent- they’re running up to 20 buses a day”

He’s been telling KCLR that locals will have access to and from their homes but general traffic will be kept away from the venue:

“We expect it more or less from about 7.30 or 8 in the morning until 10 to be very busy and in the evening time probably from about 4 until 7 that the traffic will increase as the traffic is leaving the park and ride areas”

You can listen back below to that interview with Sgt John Duffy discussing the traffic plan ahead of the big event on KCLR Live