The James Dermody Memorial Bluebell walk takes place in South Kilkenny for the first time today.

Walkers will set off from Mountain Grove Wood in Piltown between 11am and 2pm today.

Its in aid of CRY Ireland for cardiac risk in the young and has so far raised almost €6,000. (Donate Here)

The walk will approximately around an hour to complete and anyone taking part is asked to wear blue.

A traffic management plan is in operation with vehicles asked to enter from Jamestown Cross with a one way system in operation until 2pm.