Traffic restrictions to be put in place on Carrarea Bridge in Tullow to allow for repair works
The structure of the bridge itself has been extensively damaged
Due to a road traffic incident that occurred at Carrarea Bridge on the L2008 Haroldstown Cross to Knockballystine Crossroads (known locally as King’s Cross), the structure of the bridge itself has been extensively damaged.
In the interest of public safety, a traffic restriction shall be installed by the Tullow Municipal District on the bridge and its approaches. This restriction shall comprise of a partial lane closure (southbound) and shall remain in place for some considerable time while a full assessment of the damage is carried out and until its repair works have been fully completed.
Carlow County Council regrets the inconvenience that this shall cause for road users and shall endeavor to have the restriction removed as soon as it is safe to do so.